Hawaii reports 79 new COVID cases; vaccination rate at 58.3%

A high school student receives the COVID vaccine at the Waipahu High School clinic.
A high school student receives the COVID vaccine at the Waipahu High School clinic.(Hawaii Department of Education)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:05 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 79 new COVID-19 infections Friday.

The uptick in cases comes as the state braces for the possibility of the virus spreading among the unvaccinated during July Fourth gatherings.

Meanwhile, the state’s death toll stands at 518.

Of the new cases Friday, 52 were on Oahu, nine were on Kauai, seven were on Hawaii Island, and five were on Maui. There were also six residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic has now risen to 37,886.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department says there have been 612 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state said that 58.3% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 63% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

