Hawaii reports 79 new COVID cases; vaccination rate at 58.3%

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 79 new COVID-19 infections Friday.

The uptick in cases comes as the state braces for the possibility of the virus spreading among the unvaccinated during July Fourth gatherings.

Meanwhile, the state’s death toll stands at 518.

Of the new cases Friday, 52 were on Oahu, nine were on Kauai, seven were on Hawaii Island, and five were on Maui. There were also six residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic has now risen to 37,886.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department says there have been 612 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state said that 58.3% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 63% have gotten at least one dose.

