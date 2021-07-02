Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry and breezy easterly trade wind conditions are expected through the holiday weekend and into early next week. Any showers that develop will favor windward and mauka areas, mainly through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through. With the exception of the Kona slopes of the Big Island through the afternoons, the drought conditions will persist over leeward areas with little to no rainfall expected. Trade winds should ease slightly by midweek as the ridge to the north weakens.

The current south-southwest swell will continue to slowly subside through Saturday.The forerunners from a new long-period south-southwest swell are expected to spread up over the area starting Sunday. This swell will continue to increase, and will likely cause surf to peak above the High Surf Advisory threshold along south facing shores starting Monday. This elevated surf may hold into the middle of next week based on the latest guidance.

A small northwest swell, which is expected to arrive late Friday, may cause a slight increase in surf heights along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from Friday night through Saturday.The locally strong trade winds will cause choppy surf to gradually increase along east facing shores into early next week.

