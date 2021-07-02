Episode 68: Ready for Adventure with Larissa Johnson and Ashley Goode

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Put on your hiking shoes and get your adventurous spirit ready!

This week, we’re joined on ‘Muthaship’ by the admins of the popular Facebook group ‘Hiking with Keiki’ — fellow moms Larissa Johnson and Ashley Goode share their favorite keiki-friendly hikes and tips on how families can have a fun, educational and safe experience on our trails.

You can also learn about opportunities for members to join volunteer-led group hikes, too! It’s a chance to get out, get active and seek adventure!

