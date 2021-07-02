Tributes
HI NOW
Episode 68: Ready for Adventure with Larissa Johnson and Ashley Goode

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:46 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Put on your hiking shoes and get your adventurous spirit ready!

This week, we’re joined on ‘Muthaship’ by the admins of the popular Facebook group ‘Hiking with Keiki’ — fellow moms Larissa Johnson and Ashley Goode share their favorite keiki-friendly hikes and tips on how families can have a fun, educational and safe experience on our trails.

You can also learn about opportunities for members to join volunteer-led group hikes, too! It’s a chance to get out, get active and seek adventure!

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

