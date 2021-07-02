Tributes
EMS welcomes new vehicles, updating their aging ambulance fleet

The fleet of new EMS vehicles was blessed Thursday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:51 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A blessing marked the start of service for new ambulances joining the EMS fleet.

Pastor Elwin Ahu blessed the vehicles at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park. Four Ford F350 ambulances along with two emergency medical operational vehicles are going to be put into service to replace other aging vehicles.

“Our ambulances are under constant use, literally some of our ambulances can go days without the engine being turned off, so we are constantly having to cycle in and replenish those,” said Acting Honolulu EMS Chief Chris Sloman.

“These ambulances are going to be going to all different parts of the island and replacing ambulances that are at the end of their service life, so that we can take them out and we’ll use them as reserves for the next few years,” Sloman added.

The updated vehicles come with ultraviolet decontamination lights, dual air conditioning compressors, and barrier doors with windows separating the cab from the back. They cost $250,000 each, and will replace ambulances — some with over 300,000 miles on them — in the Wahiawa, Kāneʻohe, ‘Aiea, and Waialua areas by the end of the month.

Also blessed Thursday was a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives Unit. The multi-purpose unit costs $300,000 and will be used for larger-scale emergencies.

