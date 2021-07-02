DOT investigates what caused 2 planes to collide at Kona Airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation is investigating the cause of a collision involving two private jets on the Kona Airport tarmac Wednesday morning.

A witness reportedly said one of the pilots was reviewing his flight plans when the plane rolled into the path of the other plane. They said the propellers were still spinning, which caused damages to the nose of one of the planes.

There has been no word of any injuries following the crash.

Officials are investigating the cause of the incident.

This story will be updated.

