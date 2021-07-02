DOT: Cargo plane crashes off Kalaeloa with 2 on board
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:07 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescuers are responding after a cargo plane crashed off West Oahu on Friday morning with two people on board.
It happened around 1:45 a.m. about two miles off Kalaeloa Airport, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The U.S. Coast Guard is responding with a boat, helicopter and C-130 plane.
The Honolulu Fire Department is also responding.
Details are still limited at this time.
This story will be updated.
