DOH: COVID clusters linked to places of worship in all but one county

HNN File
HNN File
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:17 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is investigating several COVID clusters across the state.

In their weekly cluster report, the Hawaii Department of Health tracked down a number of cases at a place of worship in every county except Hawaii County.

Between Oahu, Maui and Kauai counties, there were 31 cases total linked to a place of worship.

On Oahu, there were also three clusters tied to social gatherings with 31 cases reported.

However, the largest active cluster in the state remains the one at the Hilo jail. So far, its been linked to more than 270 infections.

The state has not reported any new cases at the jail since Tuesday.

Also on Hawaii Island, the DOH says 13 cases were linked to gyms.

In all the clusters, the DOH did not identify exact businesses or establishments by name.

Read the full cluster report below:

