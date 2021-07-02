Boeing 737 cargo plane that crashed off Oahu was operated by all-cargo fleet

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Boeing 737-200 plane that crashed off West Oahu early Friday was operated by Transair, which manages an all-cargo fleet in the islands.

The US Coast Guard said the Transair Flight 810 crew reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu about 1:30 a.m. when they were forced to ditch the craft in the water.

The pilot was critically injured in the crash, while a second person was in serious condition.

Peter Forman, a Hawaii aviation expert, said it is very rare for large aircraft to crash. The Boeing 737-200, he added, is capable of operating on one engine. In this case, both engines failed.

“It’s something that you don’t normally train for,” he said, adding that landing in the water would have required significant skills. “I think they played it about right. That’s pretty hard.”

He added, “When you get into that situation, you’re really having to rely on your experience.”

The Coast Guard said the plane did sink after crashing.

Forman said it likely remained on the surface of the water for several minutes.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

“It’s probably a coincidence for two engines to fail so close to each other so there’s got to be some reason for that to happen so close to each other,” Forman said, adding that investigators will be looking at such potential problems as bird strikes, engine fuel leak issues and other potential concerns.

Forman said maintenance regulations for cargo aircraft are “pretty high.”

But, he added, such planes tend to be older. The one that came down early Friday was built in 1975.

In a statement Friday, Boeing said it was monitoring the situation. “We are in contact with the US National Transportation Safety Board and are working to gather more information.”

