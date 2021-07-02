Boeing 737 cargo plane crashes off West Oahu with 2 on board

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating after a cargo plane crashed in waters off West Oahu with two people on board.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. about two miles off Kalaeloa Airport, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Officials said Transair Flight 810, a Boeing 737 cargo aircraft, departed from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and was heading to Kahului, Maui. That’s when the two pilots reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to make an emergency landing in the water, the FAA said.

The DOT said the U.S. Coast Guard airlifted one of the pilots to the Queen’s Medical Center. It’s not known what that person’s condition is at this time.

A rescue boat brought the other pilot to shore, where Emergency Medical Services treated the 50-year-old and transported him to the hospital in serious condition with a head injury and multiple lacerations.

A 737-200 cargo aircraft operated for Transair by Rhoades Aviation made an emergency landing in the water near Honolulu after reportedly suffering engine trouble. The FAA reports that both crew members have been rescued. ADS-B data is available at https://t.co/lsdJ4WlkHy pic.twitter.com/8D71tEQ3wy — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 2, 2021

DOT spokesman Jai Cunningham said there weren’t any interruptions to air traffic in the area.

“Moving forward throughout the morning, passenger flights as well as air cargo and other flights, general aviation, leaving Honolulu, coming into Honolulu, will not be affected — also include Kalaeloa as one of our airports — it will not be affected either,” he said.

The Coast Guard responded with a boat, helicopter and C-130 plane.

The Honolulu Fire Department also assisted in rescue efforts.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.