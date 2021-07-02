Blaze at a vacant Makaha home was intentionally set, HFD says

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators with the Honolulu Fire Department concluded a blaze at a vacant home in Makaha was intentionally set.

The fire started around around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday along Lahaina Street.

Investigators said it started in a room on the home’s first floor, and quickly spread.

HFD said no one was seen inside the structure when the flames started, however neighbors said the home does have a history of squatters.

Damage was totaled at $698,000. HFD has referred the case to HPD who is handling an arson investigation.

HFD had the fire under control within 20 minutes, and fully extinguished an hour later. No injuries were reported.

