Blaze at a vacant Makaha home was intentionally set, HFD says

Flames tore through the vacant home Wednesday morning.
Flames tore through the vacant home Wednesday morning.(Lawrence D.)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:23 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators with the Honolulu Fire Department concluded a blaze at a vacant home in Makaha was intentionally set.

The fire started around around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday along Lahaina Street.

Investigators said it started in a room on the home’s first floor, and quickly spread.

HFD said no one was seen inside the structure when the flames started, however neighbors said the home does have a history of squatters.

Damage was totaled at $698,000. HFD has referred the case to HPD who is handling an arson investigation.

Read the original report: Early-morning blaze rips through abandoned home in Makaha

HFD had the fire under control within 20 minutes, and fully extinguished an hour later. No injuries were reported.

