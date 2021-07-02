Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Biden to host Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House

Los Angeles Dodgers' Zach McKinstry, left, is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Zach McKinstry, left, is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after hitting a grand slam during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:46 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Friday to mark the team’s World Series victory last October over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The White House announced Thursday that the team, which is in town for a four-game series against the Washington Nationals, will attend the East Room ceremony. Vice President Kamala Harris, the former California senator, will also attend the event.

The ceremony marks the latest step in the White House’s efforts to return to large in-person events as it seeks to highlight the nation’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also marks the return of ceremonies for sports champions at the White House after an inconsistent record of the tradition under the Trump administration.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Wednesday that a months-long investigation has found the fatal...
City prosecutor says fatal police shooting of Lindani Myeni was justified, no charges to be filed
Police were on scene Wednesday to investigate.
Man, 41, arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing wife in Waianae
Lehano appears in court via video conference.
Father of girl who starved to death sentenced; avoids additional prison time
Ululani's Hawaiian Shave Ice in Kihei on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
You won’t find these Maui businesses complaining about the tourism boom
Prosecutors offered photos from Instagram accounts of the couple showing off a rented Ferrari,...
Former Olelo executive, city official sentenced to prison for embezzlement and bribery

Latest News

Electric Bus (FILE)
Neighbor Islands to receive $5M in federal funds to purchase electric buses
The fleet of new EMS vehicles was blessed Thursday.
EMS welcomes new vehicles, updating their aging ambulance fleet
A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. In 2001 the...
US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years
The road to this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival has been perhaps the most challenging yet...
To prepare for their Merrie Monarch debut, this halau held practices in a parking lot