Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

You won’t find these Maui businesses complaining about the tourism boom

Ululani's Hawaiian Shave Ice in Kihei on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Ululani's Hawaiian Shave Ice in Kihei on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:11 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Maui’s mayor asks airlines to voluntarily reduce the number of planes flying to the island, many business owners are welcoming the crowds with open arms.

“Business has been great. We normally have long lines. But now we have extremely long lines. Customers from all over the world. It’s been wonderful,” said David Yamashiro, co-founder and CEO of Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice.

The line at Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice in Kihei extended out onto the street Wednesday afternoon.

Yamashiro said the visitor boom is exactly what his business needed.

“We’re exceeding 2019 numbers. So, that’s good,” Yamashiro said.

On Tuesday, more than 7,000 visitors flew into the Valley Isle. Even some visitors are surprised at the thousands of tourists on the island.

“It’s much busier than what we were expecting even though people told us it was busy right now,” said Tami Kacevas, who is visiting from California. “We see that everything, even lines are more, the beaches are really full, people walking around, cars, traffic is really bad.”

Kacevas said she agrees with the mayor’s request to reduce the number of travelers to the island.

“There are flights all the time, every 15 minutes or so. I think it should be something they can control a little bit. That’s a good idea,” Kacevas said.

On the other hand, Yamashiro said the summer surge is helping small local businesses like his make up the losses from the year they lost to the pandemic.

“I’m not sure what that impact will be, but I can’t see it being good,” he said. “It’s been really great for us and our staff.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD Officer Arthur Freedle was acquitted of manslaughter in 1981
Attorney for Honolulu police officer acquitted in 1980s says prosecutors in Sykap case face ‘high bar’
Clarence Hookano Jr. of Waiehu was arrested by Maui police last week.
Maui restaurateur arrested for alleged drug crimes
Gov. David Ige spoke to HNN in a one-on-one interview on Tuesday.
Ige expresses concern about pockets of COVID cases among unvaccinated
All over Hawaii, the return of tourism means the return of congestion.
Maui mayor’s appeal to airlines: At least for now, please bring us fewer visitors
Honolulu Medical Examiner
Medical examiner identifies woman killed in kayak incident off Oahu

Latest News

City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Wednesday that a months-long investigation has found the fatal...
City prosecutor says fatal police shooting of Lindani Myeni was justified, no charges to be filed
The construction of Diamond Head Theatre's new space.
With the lights back up on stage, Diamond Head Theatre has a busy year ahead
"Business has been great. We normally have long lines. But now we have extremely long lines.”
You won’t find these Maui businesses complaining about the tourism boom
Crews worked to repair water main break on Moanalua Freeway.
BWS: 42-inch water main on Moanalua Freeway fixed but roadway repairs continue