You won’t find these Maui businesses complaining about the tourism boom

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Maui’s mayor asks airlines to voluntarily reduce the number of planes flying to the island, many business owners are welcoming the crowds with open arms.

“Business has been great. We normally have long lines. But now we have extremely long lines. Customers from all over the world. It’s been wonderful,” said David Yamashiro, co-founder and CEO of Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice.

The line at Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice in Kihei extended out onto the street Wednesday afternoon.

Yamashiro said the visitor boom is exactly what his business needed.

“We’re exceeding 2019 numbers. So, that’s good,” Yamashiro said.

On Tuesday, more than 7,000 visitors flew into the Valley Isle. Even some visitors are surprised at the thousands of tourists on the island.

“It’s much busier than what we were expecting even though people told us it was busy right now,” said Tami Kacevas, who is visiting from California. “We see that everything, even lines are more, the beaches are really full, people walking around, cars, traffic is really bad.”

Kacevas said she agrees with the mayor’s request to reduce the number of travelers to the island.

“There are flights all the time, every 15 minutes or so. I think it should be something they can control a little bit. That’s a good idea,” Kacevas said.

On the other hand, Yamashiro said the summer surge is helping small local businesses like his make up the losses from the year they lost to the pandemic.

“I’m not sure what that impact will be, but I can’t see it being good,” he said. “It’s been really great for us and our staff.”

