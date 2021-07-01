Tributes
Sunrise goes ‘On the Road’ to Hilo for Merrie Monarch Festival

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:52 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now Sunrise is on the road this month as part of a statewide tour.

The tour will start in Hilo on Friday to celebrate the Merrie Monarch Festival.

The crew will also make stops on Kauai, Maui, Kona and Oahu’s north shore every Friday throughout July.

Sunrise normally starts at 4:30 a.m. on KGMB, but the show will begin broadcasting from the road starting at 5 a.m. on KGMB and KHNL.

