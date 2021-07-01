Sunrise goes ‘On the Road’ to Hilo for Merrie Monarch Festival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now Sunrise is on the road this month as part of a statewide tour.

The tour will start in Hilo on Friday to celebrate the Merrie Monarch Festival.

The crew will also make stops on Kauai, Maui, Kona and Oahu’s north shore every Friday throughout July.

Sunrise normally starts at 4:30 a.m. on KGMB, but the show will begin broadcasting from the road starting at 5 a.m. on KGMB and KHNL.

