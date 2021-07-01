Queen’s, nurses’ union make progress in contract talks, but still no deal reached

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A midnight deadline passed without a new contract agreement between the Queen’s Medical Center and the Hawaii Nurses Association.

“Despite significant movement from both sides, we remain far apart,” said Daniel Ross, president of the union.

The two sides bargained until about 1:30 a.m. before adjourning for the night, agreeing to enter into federal mediation.

The old contract is still in force. HNA and Queen’s agreed to extend it, revocable by either side with 10 days’ notice.

A date to return to the bargaining table was not set, since this will depend in part on the schedule of a federal mediator.

HNA represents about 1,600 nurses at Queen’s.

The union, which has raised staffing as well as compensation issues, says there has been a steady departure of Queen’s nurses for better wages in other places.

