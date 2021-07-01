Tributes
Popular attractions temporarily closing at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park / file image
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park / file image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:32 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ongoing improvement work is shutting down some popular attractions at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park — but not for long.

The Kilauea Overlook will be off-limits all day Thursday. In addition, the Devastation Trail will be closed on July 9, while the Thurston Lava Tube will close on July 12.

On July 13 and 14, crews will block off Ha’akulamanu, better known as the Sulfur Banks. Various other trails and campgrounds around the park will be closed between now and October.

During the closures, staff will be conducting pavement pavement preservation work.

Park officials say the work is needed to maintain roads and parking lots.

For more information or to plan your visit, click here.

