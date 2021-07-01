Oahu dancer prepares to live out her dream on stage, vying for Miss Aloha Hula title

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You’ve seen the award-winning performances of the kane of Halau Kawaiulaokala on the biggest stage for hula in the world.

But for the first time ever, you’ll be seeing a wahine represent the Oahu halau at the coveted Merrie Monarch Festival, vying for one of the most prestigious titles in the world: Miss Aloha Hula.

“When the opportunity presented itself for us to have a Miss Aloha Hula, you know, we just was so excited for that,” said Kumu Hula Kelii Puchalski, of Halau Kawaiulaokala. “You know, we’re wanting our wahine to get out there and let the world know that Kawaiulaokala has wahine as well.”

Crishelle Kaleiohoku Young’s love for hula started even before she was born.

“The first time my mom went back to hula while she was pregnant with me was the first time that she felt me kick, so she felt like it was like a sign that I needed to dance hula. And so that’s why she put me in hula at a young age,” Young said.

Her childhood dream of being asked to run for the coveted title came true in an extra sweet way — when Kumu Hula Kelii Puchalski asked Young to meet him in front of Cinnabon at Ala Moana.

“I was like, OK, this can either go well or not go well and either she’s gonna, like, really wanna do it or maybe she might come back and say like, ‘oh kumu, I don’t want to do it, like, I’m not ready.’” Puchalski said. “So I thought, OK, well, whether it goes bad or good, you know what I mean, like, having some Cinnabon right there kind always makes it better. If it’s a yes or no, at least we had Cinnabon.”

It was a resounding yes for Young.

“That’s something that I’ve always wanted to do and, like dancing hula from such a young age you only, like, dream of those kinds of things,” Young said.

A vast amount of dedication is needed to prepare for the “Olympics of Hula.” Some describe the journey to Hilo as a second job. For Young, she actually quit her day job so she could fully devote herself to prepare for the big day.

“When times are rough, like, that’s when you’re growing the most,” Young said. “It’s like that’s when you’re being stretched and you’re being pulled and your capacity of what you can do is growing and it’s stretching.”

Pulchalski said hula is more than just movement — there’s a spirit and essence.

“We hope people feel that the mana of the stories that we’re trying to tell and the presentation that we have and just the mana and the spirit of the lineage of hula where we come from,” he said.

Like all of the other halau, Young was supposed to compete in 2020, but then came the coronavirus pandemic.

“It really helped to know that we’re not alone in this and we can all, like, pull together and get through it together and lean upon each other because there’s all the boys, there’s my kumu, my hula sisters and we really came tougher like family to support each other through this time,” Young said.

After two years, she’ll be living out her dream at the Edith Kanakaole Stadium.

Although it’s a soloist competition, the 26-year-old says she won’t be the only one on stage.

“My kumu always says that our ultimate kupuna is ke akua so, of course, I’m going to be bringing God to that stage and really just offering it up to him because without him we wouldn’t have what we have and we wouldn’t have these experiences.”

