HPD extends impaired driver checkpoints through August

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to lessen traffic injuries and fatalities, the Honolulu Police Department said it will continue conducting impaired driver checkpoints through the summer.

Police will set up checkpoints at various locations and times across Oahu from July 1 through August 31, including Independence Day and Statehood Day.

Officers have been conducting checkpoints every week since September 2020 as part of the federal “52/12″ sobriety checkpoint program.

HPD urged the public to be responsible and to not drink and drive.

Furthermore, police said anyone promoting liquor to those under the age of 21 will face a misdemeanor punishable of up to one-year imprisonment.

