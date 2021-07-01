Hawaii reports an additional COVID fatality, 49 new cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday reported 49 new COVID-19 infections and one additional fatality.

The state’s death toll stands at 518.

Of the new cases, 35 were on Oahu, seven were on Kauai, and two were on Hawaii Island. There were also five residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic has now risen to 37,807.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department says there have been 585 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state said that 58% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 63% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

