Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports an additional COVID fatality, 49 new cases

FILE
FILE(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:50 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday reported 49 new COVID-19 infections and one additional fatality.

The state’s death toll stands at 518.

Of the new cases, 35 were on Oahu, seven were on Kauai, and two were on Hawaii Island. There were also five residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic has now risen to 37,807.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department says there have been 585 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state said that 58% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 63% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Wednesday that a months-long investigation has found the fatal...
City prosecutor says fatal police shooting of Lindani Myeni was justified, no charges to be filed
Police were on scene Wednesday to investigate.
Man, 41, arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing wife in Waianae
Lehano appears in court via video conference.
Father of girl who starved to death sentenced; avoids additional prison time
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Prosecutors offered photos from Instagram accounts of the couple showing off a rented Ferrari,...
Former Olelo executive, city official sentenced to prison for embezzlement and bribery

Latest News

Waikiki Aquarium
After more than a year of being closed, Waikiki Aquarium to finally reopen doors
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
Hawaii reports 56 new COVID infections; one additional fatality
Gov. David Ige spoke to HNN in a one-on-one interview on Tuesday.
Ige expresses concern about pockets of COVID cases among unvaccinated
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Cash prizes will be offered in second phase of vaccine incentive program