Forecast: Breezy winds staying through the weekend

Forecast: Breezy winds to stay through the weekend
(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:40 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy easterly trade winds will persist through the Independence Day holiday weekend. Ridging aloft will keep the atmosphere dry and stable. The trade winds will carry clouds and some showers over windward areas, during mainly night and morning hours. Leeward areas of the smaller islands will be mostly dry. Clouds and showers will affect the Kona slopes of the Big Island during the afternoons and evenings.

A solid southwest swell peaked Wednesday and will slowly fade through Friday. The active trend will continue along south facing shores early next week as the largest swell of the season arrives. Forerunners should begin to move through Sunday night, then build all day Monday. This should be a long-lived event that holds through midweek before easing late next week.Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up Friday through Saturday as a small, northwest swell arrives.

Surf along east facing shores will slowly trend up and become rough over the holiday weekend as the trades strengthen locally and upstream.

