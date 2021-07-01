Father of girl who starved to death sentenced; avoids additional prison time

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The father of a 9-year-old girl who was starved to death on the Big Island will get no additional jail time.

Kevin Lehano was sentenced to two years in prison, and 10 years of probation with credit for time served.

Lehano has already served nearly four years behind bars.

He previously pleaded no contest to manslaughter in his daughter’s death. In 2016, his daughter 9-year-old Shaelynn was found unconscious and emaciated in their Kinoole Street apartment.

The judge called her death “horrific.” During sentencing, prosecutors said he locked refrigerators, preventing the girl from eating.

“She died of malnutrition in a house with three refrigerators. Each of those refrigerators contained food. The refrigerators in that home, your honor, had alarms on them. So she couldn’t access that food,” Suzanna Tiapula, prosecuting attorney, said.

“An uncle who lives in that house, your honor, told police that he would turn the refrigerators around at night to face the walls, and turn them back around during the daytime to make sure she didn’t get into the refrigerators at night,” Tiapula added.

But his attorney argued that he did he everything in his power to protect the girl.

“He didn’t want this to happen. He didn’t know it was going to happen. And he did everything in his power for the exact opposite,” Deputy Public Defender Sherilyn Tavares said. “He asked for his daughter. He was told no. Throughout the entire CPS record, he is absent because he was working. It is not a question that Mr. Lehano spent majority of his time working.”

Earlier this year, Tiffany Stone, the girl’s mother, pleaded no contest to manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years probation after completing two years behind bars.

Henrietta Stone, Shaelynn’s grandmother, was the girl’s legal guardian. She was charged and previously pled not guilty to second-degree murder in the case. A hearing is scheduled for Friday.

