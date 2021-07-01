Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Father of girl who starved to death sentenced; avoids additional prison time

Lehano appears in court via video conference.
Lehano appears in court via video conference.(Court Video)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:56 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The father of a 9-year-old girl who was starved to death on the Big Island will get no additional jail time.

Kevin Lehano was sentenced to two years in prison, and 10 years of probation with credit for time served.

Lehano has already served nearly four years behind bars.

He previously pleaded no contest to manslaughter in his daughter’s death. In 2016, his daughter 9-year-old Shaelynn was found unconscious and emaciated in their Kinoole Street apartment.

The judge called her death “horrific.” During sentencing, prosecutors said he locked refrigerators, preventing the girl from eating.

“She died of malnutrition in a house with three refrigerators. Each of those refrigerators contained food. The refrigerators in that home, your honor, had alarms on them. So she couldn’t access that food,” Suzanna Tiapula, prosecuting attorney, said.

“An uncle who lives in that house, your honor, told police that he would turn the refrigerators around at night to face the walls, and turn them back around during the daytime to make sure she didn’t get into the refrigerators at night,” Tiapula added.

But his attorney argued that he did he everything in his power to protect the girl.

“He didn’t want this to happen. He didn’t know it was going to happen. And he did everything in his power for the exact opposite,” Deputy Public Defender Sherilyn Tavares said. “He asked for his daughter. He was told no. Throughout the entire CPS record, he is absent because he was working. It is not a question that Mr. Lehano spent majority of his time working.”

[Read a previous report: Father pleads no contest in Hawaii Island girl’s starvation death]

Earlier this year, Tiffany Stone, the girl’s mother, pleaded no contest to manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years probation after completing two years behind bars.

Henrietta Stone, Shaelynn’s grandmother, was the girl’s legal guardian. She was charged and previously pled not guilty to second-degree murder in the case. A hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD Officer Arthur Freedle was acquitted of manslaughter in 1981
Attorney for Honolulu police officer acquitted in 1980s says prosecutors in Sykap case face ‘high bar’
Clarence Hookano Jr. of Waiehu was arrested by Maui police last week.
Maui restaurateur arrested for alleged drug crimes
Gov. David Ige spoke to HNN in a one-on-one interview on Tuesday.
Ige expresses concern about pockets of COVID cases among unvaccinated
All over Hawaii, the return of tourism means the return of congestion.
Maui mayor’s appeal to airlines: At least for now, please bring us fewer visitors
Honolulu Medical Examiner
Medical examiner identifies woman killed in kayak incident off Oahu

Latest News

City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Wednesday that a months-long investigation has found the fatal...
City prosecutor says fatal police shooting of Lindani Myeni was justified, no charges to be filed
The construction of Diamond Head Theatre's new space.
With the lights back up on stage, Diamond Head Theatre has a busy year ahead
City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Wednesday that a months-long investigation from his office has...
City Prosecutor Steve Alm says shooting that killed Lindani Myeni was justified
City Prosecutor Steve Alm released the full body camera video of the officer-involved shooting...
City Prosecutor Steve Alm shows complete body cam video of fatal police shooting