BWS: 42-inch water main on Moanalua Freeway fixed but roadway repairs continue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water supply said crews have repaired the 42-inch water main break that has been causing major traffic delays on Moanalua Freeway. However, officials said restoration of the roadway is still underway.

BWS said crews completed repairs to the water main last weekend and test results, received Wednesday, confirmed that the water met drinking standards.

The water main serves the areas of Kalihi to Hawaii Kai.

While the water main is fixed, officials said crews are still working to restore the affected work area on Moanalua Freeway.

During repairs to the roadway, the far-right lane between Middle Street and the Fort Shafter/Kaua Street on-ramp will remain closed. The Fort Shafter/Ahua Street off-ramp will also be closed.

Officials said an additional west-bound lane on Moanalua Freeway may be closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., if necessary.

BWS said paving work may also require additional lane closures.

As repairs continue, motorists are advised to avoid the area and to use Nimitz Highway or the Airport Viaduct as an alternate travel route.

Officials said road work will not be scheduled on July 4 and July 5.

