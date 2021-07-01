Tributes
Astronomers on Mauna Kea make a galactic discovery

The white dwarf that was discovered by astronomers is a little bigger than the Earth’s moon but has a mass greater than our Sun.(GIUSEPPE PARISI)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:09 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Astronomers on Mauna Kea said they have discovered what may be the smallest white dwarf in the galaxy.

Researchers explained white dwarfs are remnants of dead stars and are created when stars use up all their nuclear fuel.

The white dwarf that was discovered by astronomers is a little bigger than the Earth’s moon but has a mass greater than the Sun.

“It may seem counterintuitive, but smaller white dwarfs happen to be more massive,” said Ilaria Caiazzo, a research associate at Caltech.

Scientists said the white dwarf formed when two less massive white dwarfs merged. They said the dead star is so massive that the extremely magnetized and rapidly rotating white dwarf might collapse.

Astronomers said the stellar corpse was discovered by the Zwicky Transient Facility and characterized by several telescopes, including two Hawaii observatories — Keck Observatory on Mauna Kea and University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy’s Pan-STARRS on Haleakala.

Researchers said the white dwarf is located about 130 light-years away.

Scientists said they hope to later learn how dense white dwarfs can get before they explode.

City prosecutor says fatal police shooting of Lindani Myeni was justified, no charges to be filed
Lehano appears in court via video conference.
Father of girl who starved to death sentenced; avoids additional prison time
