After more than a year of being closed, Waikiki Aquarium to finally reopen doors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After more than a year of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Waikiki Aquarium is reopening Thursday.

New safety guidelines are in place, including mask wearing at all times for anyone over the age of 2.

Tickets may be purchased in advance online while walk-ins are welcome on a limited first-come first-serve basis. Payment must be made via credit card.

Aquarium leaders say previously planned renovations were put on hold, but an even bigger construction project is planned in the near future.

“It has been a challenging year, but we have exciting things planned for the Aquarium in the upcoming years,” Dr. Andrew Rossiter, director of the Waikiki Aquarium.

“The money we were relying on for a renovation failed to materialize, but now the University is kindly getting involved. We’re looking at doing more than the renovation, with a major construction project in the future. The University’s support, input, and expertise will allow us to undertake significant fundraising programs, and give us the ability to move into the future.”

The Hawaiian Monk seal exhibit — one of the aquarium’s biggest attractions — is also being renovated, so the resident seal is not on display.

“Haailona” is set to return next summer.

The family-favorite facility closed their doors at the start of the pandemic and reopened mid-2020. However during the second wave of COVID cases, new rules led to their closure again in August last year.

The Waikiki Aqaurium is the second-oldest aquarium in the U.S.

