Woman dies following apparent stabbing in Waianae
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:49 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating an apparent stabbing in Waianae early Wednesday that left a woman dead.
Emergency Medical Services said the woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene on Hakimo Road. Authorities said the victim suffered several apparent stab wounds.
Police have not released any details.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.