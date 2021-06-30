Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

State to close Maunawili Falls Trail for improvements, preservation of cultural sites

Maunawili Falls Trail
Maunawili Falls Trail(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:02 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources will be closing Maunawili Falls Trail in an effort to preserve historic cultural sites along the hike.

The Windward Oahu trail will be closed beginning in mid-July.

DLNR said it plans to realign the unmanaged trail off Auloa Road to protect historic cultural sites near Queen’s Bath.

According to a survey conducted last year, officials found severe damage to cultural sites due to over usage of the trail along with other factors.

The Land Department said that much of the land on the trail is currently privately owned.

The state said it aims to remake a new trail on public land that would be safer.

Officials said they also hope to create a parking lot, in which the state would charge fees.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones of 19-year-old Triston Billimon held a candlelight vigil near the Likelike off-ramp...
Family of man fatally shot in Kalihi: Suspect was ‘looking for trouble’
The 3 officers walk into court Friday morning through a crowd of HPD supporters.
Sister of teen killed by officers makes threats that could lead to more legal trouble
HPD Officer Arthur Freedle was acquitted of manslaughter in 1981
Attorney for Honolulu police officer acquitted in 1980s says prosecutors in Sykap case face ‘high bar’
Roughly 30 police vehicles were on scene on Laukahi Street on Sunday night.
Portion of Laukahi St. in Waialae Iki cleared after heavy police presence in area
Clarence Hookano Jr. of Waiehu was arrested by Maui police last week.
Maui restaurateur arrested for alleged drug crimes

Latest News

Thick black smoke was visible Tuesday evening.
4, including young boy, escape Kailua house fire unscathed, EMS says
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Maui police search for vehicle, driver involved in near deadly hit-and-run crash
Despite Hawaii’s hot housing market, average sales prices plunge at Trump Tower Waikiki
Hanauma Bay
The fee for tourists to enter Hanauma Bay is about to go up