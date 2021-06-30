State to close Maunawili Falls Trail for improvements, preservation of cultural sites

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources will be closing Maunawili Falls Trail in an effort to preserve historic cultural sites along the hike.

The Windward Oahu trail will be closed beginning in mid-July.

DLNR said it plans to realign the unmanaged trail off Auloa Road to protect historic cultural sites near Queen’s Bath.

According to a survey conducted last year, officials found severe damage to cultural sites due to over usage of the trail along with other factors.

The Land Department said that much of the land on the trail is currently privately owned.

The state said it aims to remake a new trail on public land that would be safer.

Officials said they also hope to create a parking lot, in which the state would charge fees.

