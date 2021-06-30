Saint Louis’ Caleb Lomavita earns 2021 Gatorade Hawaii Baseball Player of the Year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saint Louis standout baseball player Caleb Lomavita was named the 2021 Gatorade Hawaii Baseball Player of the Year, Gatorade announced on Tuesday.

The award is given out annually to the State’s top baseball player on and off of the diamond, Lomavita being honored as this year’s recipient — the fourth Crusader to earn the award.

“I was so stoked to be within the same achievements as so many great ones before me.” Lomavita told Hawaii News Now Sports Reporter Kyle Chinen. “It’s so amazing, the feeling is amazing.”

After losing out on a baseball season in 2020, Lomavita and STL bounced back in 2021 by notching an 8-2 record and capturing the ILH Championship.

The utility player played catcher, outfield and pitcher for the Crusaders, using the pandemic as a learning experience.

“I don’t see the pandemic as a bad thing, I learned so many things from the pandemic.” Lomavita said. “I’ve grown so much since the pandemic, through the pandemic it helped me learn myself more, learn other people more and get closer with some people that I wasn’t close with before the pandemic, so it was a sweet moment, but I don’t see the pandemic as a negative.”

The senior signed his National Letter of Intent to play Collegiate baseball for the University of California Berkley, however Lomavita is widely considered to be the top MLB draft prospect in the islands — recently returning from a strong showing in the MLB Combine.

“It boosted by confidence, but I can’t forget that preparation is always going to keep me confident and as long as I’m prepared for the future or scared of whats to come,” Lomavita said. “Then I’ll me ready for whatever.”

No matter what happens next, Lomavita says that he wants to set an example for the young baseball players in Hawaii, saying anything is possible by working hard.

“I just came back from the Draft Combine down in North Carolina , It was such an amazing experience and I really encourage the youth in Hawaii to keep working hard.” Lomavita said. “A lot of kids in Hawaii have bright futures and if they keep working at it, it’s all possible.”

In the case of Lomavita’s future, he now becomes a finalist for Gatorade’s National Baseball Player of the Year Award and the MBL Draft is set for July 11th.

