Q&A: Sig and Kuhao Zane sit down with HNN to talk fashion, pandemic pivots and more

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Opened since 1985, Sig Zane Designs is one of those must-stop Hilo stores during the annual Merrie Monarch Festival.

So as this year’s festival nears, HNN sat down with Zane and his son, Kuhao, to talk about what they’ve been working on during the pandemic, their new podcasting project and what’s next.

Hawaii News Now: Tell us about your podcasting studio.

Kuhao Zane: We weren’t using the conference room so often so we turned it into a podcasting studio. That’s just kind of one of the pivots we were able to make during the pandemic. At the same time, we get to have conversation and hopefully inspirational ones.

HNN: Everyone is so excited to see Merrie Monarch at the Edith Kanakaole Stadium again. No live audience, but it is a virtual audience. What does this mean to you to see this back into Hilo?

Sig Zane: Of course we missed it. It’s exciting that it’s back and we question how it’s going to succeed. Hula needs an audience. The ability to transfer knowledge through that dance and chant is really important. Without an audience and we think how is it going to work, but just to have it come back is really exciting. Hula is everything to us. Everything. So to have it back in Hilo, we’re happy. I can’t wait to see how things unveil.

HNN: Kuhao, you’ve been on the Merrie Monarch stage. What do you think it’s going to be like for you just watching it on television?

Kahao Zane: As far as it coming back, I am happy and I can’t wait until we get to the point where we have it at its full glory. It was an important milestone that we had throughout the year that we haven’t had for the past couple years. I’m definitely looking forward to its fullest, but at the same time I can’t wait until I can participate.

During the pandemic, the Zanes focused on their design collaborations, including with Nike and the University of Oregon. And with a break from in-person dancing, Sig Zane’s wife ― renowned kumu hula and cultural practitioner Nalani Kanakaole ― focused on hula theory through Zoom.

Sig Zane: Hula is the center of how everything began. Back when, it’s 36 years already, when we opened our doors. We really wanted to fulfill the wishes of Nalani’s mother. Edith Kanakaole was our guiding force and many of the most important things that she told us share the knowledge so that the next generation has culture is a very important kuleana.

Kuhao Zane: For me, I’ve been dancing for over 25 years now, I think that just in this past year, I’ve learned most from my mom and that’s what started this whole concept of this podcast.

While their Honolulu store, Sig on Smith, has been open for appointments, the iconic Hilo store is still closed to the public.

HNN: What went into that decision and where do you see it going in the future?

Sig Zane: There were no books written of what to do in terms of pandemic. Literally I freaked out. I didn’t know what to do, but I think most important in my mind was to protect our ohana here and protect our employees. Even now I still feel kind of scared. So we really still don’t know. We are totally online and that’s how we reach everybody with that content that we still try to deliver the stories and knowledge that we have. I think that pretty soon we can talk about reopening.

