Popular East Oahu trail closed for bee hive removal

Crews closed the Koko Crater trail to remove a bee hive.
Crews closed the Koko Crater trail to remove a bee hive.(Department of Parks and Recreation)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular East Oahu hiking trail will be closed Wednesday morning, the city said.

Crews will close the Koko Crater trail from 6 a.m. to noon to remove a bee hive.

The bee hive is located in the old trestle — or bridge — portion of the tramway.

The city said crews will try to remove and relocate the hive, but extermination may be necessary.

