Popular East Oahu trail closed for bee hive removal
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular East Oahu hiking trail will be closed Wednesday morning, the city said.
Crews will close the Koko Crater trail from 6 a.m. to noon to remove a bee hive.
The bee hive is located in the old trestle — or bridge — portion of the tramway.
The city said crews will try to remove and relocate the hive, but extermination may be necessary.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.