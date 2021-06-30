Popular East Oahu trail closed for bee hive removal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular East Oahu hiking trail will be closed Wednesday morning, the city said.

Crews will close the Koko Crater trail from 6 a.m. to noon to remove a bee hive.

The bee hive is located in the old trestle — or bridge — portion of the tramway.

The city said crews will try to remove and relocate the hive, but extermination may be necessary.

