Police investigating critical pedestrian crash in Aiea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a critical crash involving a pedestrian in Aiea on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Honomanu Street.

Police said a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old man was heading in the westbound direction of the highway when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

The pedestrian, a 48-year-old man, was in a marked crosswalk but was walking against the red palm signal.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to serious condition.

It does not appear that speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

This story will be updated.

