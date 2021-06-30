Tributes
New immersive exhibit celebrating works of Van Gogh opening in Honolulu

By Casey Lund
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:58 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new experience exploring the work and life of Vincent Van Gogh is coming to Honolulu.

On July 2, “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” opens at the Hawaii Convention Center.

“The exhibit changes in size in each city,” said Fanny Curtat, art historian for Beyond Van Gogh. “In Honolulu, we are excited to be inside of the Honolulu Convention Center, with what will be one of our largest productions yet. With over 50,000 square feet of useable space, it’s going to be an incredible experience.”

The exhibit showcases more than 300 of Van Gogh’s artwork — from “The Starry Night” to “Sunflowers” — using cutting-edge projection technology.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

