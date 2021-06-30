Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Mini Statue of Liberty arrives in New York City

France sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the two...
France sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the two countries.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:36 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Lady Liberty is getting a visit from her little sister!

A second Statue of Liberty arrived at New York Harbor on Wednesday.

It is made from the same plaster mold as the 1878 original, but it is not as big as the first one.

The smaller statue is only 9 feet tall and weighs 1,000 pounds.

A crew of French officers followed the same path of the original one to deliver it from Marseille to New York.

It is a gift from France and will first go on display on Ellis Island before it heads to Washington D.C., where it will be on display for 10 years.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD Officer Arthur Freedle was acquitted of manslaughter in 1981
Attorney for Honolulu police officer acquitted in 1980s says prosecutors in Sykap case face ‘high bar’
Clarence Hookano Jr. of Waiehu was arrested by Maui police last week.
Maui restaurateur arrested for alleged drug crimes
All over Hawaii, the return of tourism means the return of congestion.
Maui mayor’s appeal to airlines: At least for now, please bring us fewer visitors
Honolulu Medical Examiner
Medical examiner identifies woman killed in kayak incident off Oahu
Thick black smoke was visible Tuesday evening.
HFD investigates cause of fire that tore through Kailua home, displaced 7 people

Latest News

A vigil takes place where ground-penetrating radar recorded hits of what are believed to be 751...
Indigenous group in Canada reports more bodies at school
Former President Donald Trump greets law enforcement while arriving at a border security...
Trump uses trip to border to assail Biden on immigration
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Police investigating critical pedestrian crash in Aiea
Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal