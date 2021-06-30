Tributes
Maui police search for vehicle, driver involved in near deadly hit-and-run crash

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:05 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is working to track down the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that nearly killed a pedestrian on Sunday.

Police said the incident happened at around 8:10 p.m. on Makani Road in Makawao.

Officials said preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle turned northeast onto Makani Road from Haleakala Highway and crashed into a woman who was walking in the grassy area on the side of the roadway.

Authorities said the driver then fled the area without providing any assistance to the pedestrian.

Emergency Medical Services transported the 52-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

MPD said it has not yet been determined whether speed, alcohol and drugs were involved in the crash. The investigation is pending.

Meanwhile, investigators said they have narrowed down the make and model of the vehicle involved in the crash. They are looking for Ford vehicles made between 1992 and 2002.

Police said the vehicle color and license plates remain unknown at this time but said the vehicle could have damages to the hood and passenger side.

Below is a chart for the possible make, model and year of the vehicle involved with this collision.

MAKE
 MODEL YEAR
FORD
 E150 ½ Ton Econoline Club Wagon
 1992 - 1999
FORD
 E350 1 Ton Econoline Club Wagon
 1992 - 1998
FORD
 E150 ½ Ton Econoline - VAN
 1992 - 2002
FORD
 E250 ¾ Ton Econoline - VAN
 1992 - 2002
FORD
 E350 1 Ton Econoline - VAN
 1992 - 1998
FORD
 E350 Super Duty 1 Ton
 1999 - 2002
FORD
 E450 Super Duty 1 ½ Ton
 1999
FORD
 E Super Duty
 1996 - 1998

This story may be updated.

