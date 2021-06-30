LIVE: City prosecutor says fatal police shooting of Lindani Myeni was justified, no charges to be filed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Wednesday that a months-long investigation has found the fatal police shooting of Lindani Myeni in April was justified.

In a news conference, Alm also announced no charges against officers in the case would be filed.

“The officers who responded to this ended up trying to use multiple non-lethal, non-deadly force methods before they used service firearms,” Alm said. “Officer 1 was justified in shooting Mr. Myeni in self-defense. Officer 2 was justified in shooting Mr. Myeni in defense of another (officer).”

Alm added that he could not find any evidence that race played a role in the case. Myeni was Black.

During a news conference that lasted more than an hour, Alm presented a detailed account of what happened before, during and after the shooting and that Myeni was acting “strange, even bizarre” before his encounter with officers.

Myeni was fatally shot at a home in Nuuanu on April 14.

Alm said Myeni showed up at the home on Coelho Way about 8 p.m. and followed the tenants into the home as they returned from shopping after following them into the neighborhood in his car.

“Witness no. 1 asked him to leave several times and he disregarded that,” Alm said, at the news conference. “He said, ‘Tell them I’m from South Africa. I’m on a hunt. I’m on a safari.”

Alm said the tenants took his comments about a “hunt” to mean they were being threatened.

Myeni remained in the home for at least five minutes, Alm added, despite repeated pleas from the tenants to leave and one of the tenants telling him she was going to call the police.

The city prosecutor said officers were justified in fatally shooting Lindani Myeni in April. (Myeni Family)

“He entered the home uninvited. He refused to leave despite being asked repeatedly to do so.”

Once officers arrived, Alm noted police tried to use non-deadly force multiple times ― including by ordering him to the ground and deploying a Taser ― before fatally shooting Myeni as he attacked them. He also said officers were concerned that Myeni was trying to take an officer’s firearm.

Alm said that one of the officers sustained a serious concussion in the attack along with other injuries.

Myeni’s wife has filed a wrongful death suit against the city and the three officers involved.

