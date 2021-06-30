Investigation underway after early-morning blaze rips through Makaha home

MAKAHA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire ripped through a two-story home in Makaha early Wednesday, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Thirteen HFD units, staffed with 41 personnel, responded to the blaze on Lahaina Street around 2:45 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the abandoned building fully engulfed.

HFD said downed power lines made it difficult for crews to access the structure, but they managed to quickly bring the flames under control.

The blaze was fully extinguished just before 3:50 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

A portion of Lahaina Street remains closed between Makaha Valley Road and Orange Street.

HFD is still investigating the cause and damage estimates.

This story will be updated.

