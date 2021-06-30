How a Hawaiian music trio found a way to emerge from the pandemic as one

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - No doubt, lockdowns hit the entertainment industry hard, but the Hawaiian music trio Keolu found a way to use their tunes to emerge from the pandemic as one.

What was supposed to be a one-time gig turned into the multi-genre singing, award-winning trio Keolu.

“It all started with Cory. He was kind of already in the industry doing his own thing, and he had this gig that he just needed people to play with him that’s basically it,” said Krystal Mokuahi, of Keolu.

“He was just scrambling so he asked Hii if she wanted to play with him, she asked me if I wanted to play with them and then we did a kanikapila little sesh and then we just loved each others’ energy and we really just meshed well. And it was kind of, like, definitely heaven sent.”

Hiilani Asing, of Keolu, said the group was very busy prior to the pandemic.

“We were playing at places like Shirokiya in town, we were playing at Kani Ka Pila Grille in Waikiki, we were even at Moanis still, Island Bistro. And on top of that we had side gigs. Weddings, private parties and things like that.”

But that all disappeared when the pandemic hit.

“Our industry relies a lot on other industries, right? So you know with restrictions on weddings and gatherings, right? Who is going to want to hire musicians for a party of 10? Like nobody does that,” said Cory Mau, of Keolu.

With lockdown orders in place, they missed the interaction amongst each other and with the crowd.

“When we used to play at Shirokiya we would have the same uncles, group of uncles come, sit right at the front table,” Mokuahi said. “They had their beer, they had their pupus from Foodland, and like those interactions I really missed”.

“We were very fortunate that music wasn’t our entire livelihood,” Mau said. “Like many of our friends, who, you know, they’ve built their entire life around the industry. And for them, our hearts really went out to them, you know to the other musicians, the halau, the kumu hula, like, who like their entire life was built on, you know, crowds and audiences and gatherings.”

They decided to pivot to virtual performances. Balancing their duties on the microphone with becoming their own audio, lighting and technician team.

“It was a lot of, like, okay let’s do a pretend live here and then listen and then pretend live here so they would, like, be singing in the garage,” Mau said. “I would run into my backyard and be like no, it doesn’t sound good. Run back, adjust, run back to the backyard, no, it doesn’t sound good.

Using their voices to help the world get through a dark time.

“When you’re good and healthy and OK, you can really help to share that healing with others, and I think that’s what our music shifted to after a while,” Mau said. “It was like how can we bring that to other people who may not necessarily have that, especially during the pandemic.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.