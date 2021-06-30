Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii seeks input on manta ray viewing mooring proposal

Manta ray viewing tours off the Kona coast are raising safety concerns. Image source: DLNR
Manta ray viewing tours off the Kona coast are raising safety concerns. Image source: DLNR
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:22 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — The state has asked the public to comment on a proposal to install mooring buoys to address overcrowding at two popular manta ray viewing sites off the Kona Coast.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said it plans to install 13 of the buoys at Kaukalaelae Point, off Keauhou, and 12 at Makako Bay, off Keahole Point.

The plan would remove and reconfigure existing moorings at the sites, which weren’t permitted and haven’t been managed or maintained by the state, West Hawaii Today reported.

The moorings would protect natural resources by eliminating the use of chains and anchors that can damage coral reefs, the department said. More manta ray viewing tour boats could also use the sites if the buoys were installed.

A 2015 study by Marine Science Consulting LLC found that the manta tours host up to 300 divers and snorkelers nightly with an estimated 60 operators competing for space and access at the two sites.

The effort to address issues related to manta ray viewing off the Kona Coast began in 2014 when the state House of Representatives passed a resolution urging the department to manage the dive sites to address overcrowding, safety and liability issues.

draft environmental assessment, which anticipates a finding of no significant impact for the project, was published last week. Comments are due by July 23.

The department will pay for the project, which will be implemented in two phases because the coronavirus pandemic has squeezed state finances.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD Officer Arthur Freedle was acquitted of manslaughter in 1981
Attorney for Honolulu police officer acquitted in 1980s says prosecutors in Sykap case face ‘high bar’
Clarence Hookano Jr. of Waiehu was arrested by Maui police last week.
Maui restaurateur arrested for alleged drug crimes
All over Hawaii, the return of tourism means the return of congestion.
Maui mayor’s appeal to airlines: At least for now, please bring us fewer visitors
Honolulu Medical Examiner
Medical examiner identifies woman killed in kayak incident off Oahu
Thick black smoke was visible Tuesday evening.
HFD investigates cause of fire that tore through Kailua home, displaced 7 people

Latest News

Crews battled a blaze at a home in Makaha early Wednesday.
Early-morning blaze rips through abandoned home in Makaha
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Early-morning blaze rips through abandoned home in Makaha
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (June 30, 2021)
Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Stronger trade winds taking over through the weekend