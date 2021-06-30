Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 56 new COVID infections; one additional fatality

The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 56 new COVID-19 infections and one additional fatality.

The state’s death toll stands at 517.

Of the new cases, 34 were on Oahu, nine on Hawaii Island and four on Maui. There were also nine residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic has now risen to 37,758.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department says there have been 569 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state said that 57.9% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 63% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD Officer Arthur Freedle was acquitted of manslaughter in 1981
Attorney for Honolulu police officer acquitted in 1980s says prosecutors in Sykap case face ‘high bar’
Clarence Hookano Jr. of Waiehu was arrested by Maui police last week.
Maui restaurateur arrested for alleged drug crimes
Gov. David Ige spoke to HNN in a one-on-one interview on Tuesday.
Ige expresses concern about pockets of COVID cases among unvaccinated
All over Hawaii, the return of tourism means the return of congestion.
Maui mayor’s appeal to airlines: At least for now, please bring us fewer visitors
Honolulu Medical Examiner
Medical examiner identifies woman killed in kayak incident off Oahu

Latest News

Gov. David Ige spoke to HNN in a one-on-one interview on Tuesday.
Ige expresses concern about pockets of COVID cases among unvaccinated
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Cash prizes will be offered in second phase of vaccine incentive program
Cash prizes will be offered in second phase of vaccine incentive program
Cash prizes will be offered in second phase of vaccine incentive program
Ige expresses concern about pockets of COVID infections among unvaccinated
Ige expresses concern about pockets of COVID infections among unvaccinated