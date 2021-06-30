Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Stronger trade winds taking over through the weekend

Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:40 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will run through the holiday weekend as high pressure strengthens to the northeast. Any showers that develop will favor windward and mauka areas, mainly through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through. With the exception of the Kona slopes of the Big Island through the afternoons, the drought conditions will persist over leeward areas with little to no rainfall expected over the parched soils.

A new south swell will likely peak on Wednesday. A larger south swell is expected to arrive on Independence Day and peak late Monday into Tuesday. Surf from this swell could reach advisory levels over the holiday weekend. A small northwest swell is expected Friday into Saturday. Strengthening trade winds will bring an increase of choppy surf along east facing shores late this week.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD Officer Arthur Freedle was acquitted of manslaughter in 1981
Attorney for Honolulu police officer acquitted in 1980s says prosecutors in Sykap case face ‘high bar’
Clarence Hookano Jr. of Waiehu was arrested by Maui police last week.
Maui restaurateur arrested for alleged drug crimes
All over Hawaii, the return of tourism means the return of congestion.
Maui mayor’s appeal to airlines: At least for now, please bring us fewer visitors
Honolulu Medical Examiner
Medical examiner identifies woman killed in kayak incident off Oahu
Thick black smoke was visible Tuesday evening.
HFD investigates cause of fire that tore through Kailua home, displaced 7 people

Latest News

Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, June 29. 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, June 29. 2021
Stronger winds and bigger surf due in soon
Forecast: Stronger trades and bigger surf due in soon
Stronger winds with more showers due in soon
Forecast: Stronger winds with more showers due in soon
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Monday, June 28, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Monday, June 28, 2021