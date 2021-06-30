Forecast: Stronger trade winds taking over through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will run through the holiday weekend as high pressure strengthens to the northeast.

Any showers that develop will favor windward and mauka areas, mainly through the overnight and early-morning periods as pockets of moisture move through.

With the exception of the Kona slopes of the Big Island through the afternoons, the drought conditions will persist over leeward areas with little to no rainfall expected over the parched soils.

A new south swell will likely peak on Wednesday. A larger south swell is expected to arrive on Independence Day and peak late Monday into Tuesday.

Surf from this swell could reach advisory levels over the holiday weekend.

A small northwest swell is expected Friday into Saturday.

Strengthening trade winds will bring an increase of choppy surf along east-facing shores late this week.

