Emergency crews rush to put out a blaze at an east Oahu home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a house fire in east Oahu Tuesday evening.

The flames broke out at a home along Kawailoa Road in the Kailua area, down the road from the famous Buzz’s Steakhouse.

Thick black smoke was seen rising from the building. The fire was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Kawailoa Road is closed as crews respond to the blaze.

Emergency crews are on scene. Additional details were limited. No word on any injuries at this time.

This story will be updated.

