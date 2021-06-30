Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Emergency crews rush to put out a blaze at an east Oahu home

Thick black smoke was visible Tuesday evening.
Thick black smoke was visible Tuesday evening.(HNN Viewer)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:35 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a house fire in east Oahu Tuesday evening.

The flames broke out at a home along Kawailoa Road in the Kailua area, down the road from the famous Buzz’s Steakhouse.

Thick black smoke was seen rising from the building. The fire was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Kawailoa Road is closed as crews respond to the blaze.

Emergency crews are on scene. Additional details were limited. No word on any injuries at this time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones of 19-year-old Triston Billimon held a candlelight vigil near the Likelike off-ramp...
Family of man fatally shot in Kalihi: Suspect was ‘looking for trouble’
The 3 officers walk into court Friday morning through a crowd of HPD supporters.
Sister of teen killed by officers makes threats that could lead to more legal trouble
HPD Officer Arthur Freedle was acquitted of manslaughter in 1981
Attorney for Honolulu police officer acquitted in 1980s says prosecutors in Sykap case face ‘high bar’
Roughly 30 police vehicles were on scene on Laukahi Street on Sunday night.
Portion of Laukahi St. in Waialae Iki cleared after heavy police presence in area
Clarence Hookano Jr. of Waiehu was arrested by Maui police last week.
Maui restaurateur arrested for alleged drug crimes

Latest News

Despite Hawaii’s hot housing market, average sales prices plunge at Trump Tower Waikiki
Hanauma Bay
The fee for tourists to enter Hanauma Bay is about to go up
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Cash prizes will be offered in second phase of vaccine incentive program
Gov. David Ige spoke to HNN in a one-on-one interview on Tuesday.
Ige expresses concern about pockets of COVID cases among unvaccinated