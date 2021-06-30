Tributes
DOJ charges 60 people accused of trafficking meth across the country, including Hawaii

Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman speaks at press conference to announce indictment against...
Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman speaks at press conference to announce indictment against 60 alleged members of meth distribution network linked to Sinaloa Cartel.(US Attorney CAS - Twitter)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:37 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal court charged 60 members of a San Diego-based methamphetamine ring with ties to Sinaloa Cartel Thursday. They were accused of trafficking drugs in multiple states across the country, including Hawaii.

According to the indictment, over the course of several years, members obtained thousands of kilograms of meth from Sinaloa Cartel and smuggled the drugs across borders in hidden compartments in cars and motorcycles.

Officials said the defendants also used trains, commercial airlines, the US Mail and delivery services like FedEx and UPS to distribute drugs to sub-distributors located in 15 states, including Hawaii, California, Arizona, New York and Massachusetts.

The extent of the drug trafficking also reached Australia and New Zealand, according to court documents.

In the past month, law enforcement agents and officers arrested dozens of defendants and searched multiple locations throughout San Diego County and in five states.

As of Thursday, officials said 44 of the 60 defendants are either in federal or state custody, and the search continues for 16 defendants.

In addition to these arrests, authorities said they seized more than 220 pounds of meth and other illegal drugs, 90 firearms and more than $250,000 in cash.

Law enforcement officials said they are also seeking the forfeit of residences, high-end vehicles and bulk cash belonging to these defendants.

Members of the ring face firearm, money laundering and drug distribution charges.

The San Diego Attorney General’s office said the case was part of Operation Crystal Shield.

This operation was conducted by multiple federal, state and local agencies in an effort to prevent the distribution of illegal drugs and curb violence that is associated with these practices.

