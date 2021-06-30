Tributes
Cash prizes will be offered in second phase of vaccine incentive program

HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine(File)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:44 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state will extend its vaccine incentive program into July and August as authorities push to get Hawaii to a 70% vaccination rate.

And the next round of prizes will include cash.

State health officials said Tuesday that the program has been successful in boosting the vaccination rate ― and they’re hoping to convince more people to get jabbed.

Hilton Raethel, president and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, said the campaign has “contributed to an increase of 30% more people initiating vaccination over what was predicted.”

[Looking to register for the vaccine incentive program? Click here.]

Added Hawaii Department of Health spokesman Brooks Baehr: “While this process is slow, it is slowly working. The incentives are a wonderful component. Here at the Department of Health we’ll continue to focus on outreach, education and access as we move towards the 60% and then 70%.”

In a bid to push more people to get vaccinated, the state said the #HIGotVaccinated campaign will offer a second round of giveaways starting July 12 and running through Aug. 20.

Details on the giveaways haven’t been announced yet, but officials said American Savings Bank has ponied up cash prizes.

Meanwhile, the first round of the #HIGotVaccinated campaign will end on June 30.

And on July 1, 83 winners will be chosen for a host of different prizes.

