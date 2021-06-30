Tributes
Amazon takes Pop-Up Makeke and Merrie Monarch vendors to new heights

Pop-Up Makeke started as a way for vendors at the Merrie Monarch Festival to sell their products after last year’s cancellation. Now this “Hawaiian QVC” is partnering with Amazon.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:22 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pop-Up Makeke started as a way for vendors at the Merrie Monarch Festival to sell their products after last year’s cancellation.

Now this “Hawaiian QVC” is partnering with Amazon.

The third season of the show was filmed at the Prince Waikiki. Creative force Manaola Yap designed the set for this season’s show, which debuts starting Thursday.

“We really wanted to use different textures this time,” said Yap.

The Manaola team chose red to honor the monarchy and King David Kalakaua. “We wanted to honor our alii with this beautiful red backdrop color,” said Yap.

The florals came from Hilo and Keaau.

Kuhio Lewis, president of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, said a new partnership with Amazon is taking Pop-Up Makeke to a global e-marketplace.

“We are also really excited about Amazon. Amazon is taking our businesses and giving them a platform at a whole another level,” said Lewis.

The numbers so far are staggering; 100,000 products sold, millions of dollars into small businesses and tens of thousand of customers.

“This mere idea which was just to help our businesses has really ballooned into a full-scale operation of helping hundreds of businesses not just get through the pandemic, but prepare for the future beyond the pandemic,” said Lewis.

Grammy nominee Kimie Miner has some of her products for sale at Pop-Up Makeke, including trucker hats, soft baby blankets in collaboration with Coco Moon, baby clothes and Na Leo Wahine prints.

“At Haku Collective, we are a company by artists for artists and part of the music is the whole experience,” said Miner.

“It’s just a fun way to experience mele with all your senses,” she added.

With fashion, accessories, food, home goods and more, there’s something for everyone from all islands.

You can catch Pop-Up Makeke nightly, Thursday through Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. before Merrie Monarch competition begins.

The show will air on K5 and across HNN’s digital platforms. For more information, go to www.popupmakeke.com.

