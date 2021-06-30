Tributes
After more than 30 years of service, Maui fire chief to retire

Maui Fire Department Chief David Thyne
Maui Fire Department Chief David Thyne(Maui County, AKAKU)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:21 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a more than 30-year career at the Maui Fire Department, Chief David Thyne will be retiring.

His last day will be Wednesday, which Mayor Mike Victorino declared Chief David Thyne Day — in honor of his 33 years of service with the fire department.

During his time with MFD, Thyne worked his way up the ranks from a driver, to captain, to battalion chief, assistant chief and finally chief in 2018.

Thyne said his career actually started when he was 5 years old when he spent time at the Lahaina fire station.

“I’m very grateful to be the leader of this department in this time and contribute to this county,” Thyne said. “We are in great place collectively.”

There has been no official word on who will become the new chief, but Thyne said Tuesday that Deputy Chief Bradford Ventura applied for the job.

