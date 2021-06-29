Tributes
With aloha and island pride, Hilo girl wins a national pageant

Aspen Taylor Hanohano was crowned as Miss Elementary America 6th grade.
Aspen Taylor Hanohano was crowned as Miss Elementary America 6th grade.(PageantsLive.com)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:21 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo girl is brining home a brand new crown after winning big on a national stage.

Hawaii Island’s Aspen Taylor Hanohano took her aloha spirit all the way to Little Rock Arkansas to compete in the Elementary America Pageant, a branch of the Miss High School America Pageant Organization.

She walked away with the title of Miss Elementary America 6th Grade. The program hosts the competition for young girls from pre-K to 6th grade.

The 11-year-old is a student at Ke Kula ‘O Nāwahīokalani’ōpuʻu Iki Lab Public Charter School in Keeau.

At the competition, she talked about her love for Hawaiian culture and spoke about the art of hula.

“I want the young Hawaiian females to know that they can do anything they want as long as they put their mind to it,” Hanohano said.

“It was amazing meeting people from across the country because here in Hawaii, everyone knows everyone and we are a small community, so I love talking to people, I love sharing my opinions and facts on Hawaii,” she added.

Hanohano will spend the next year doing community service across the country with her fellow Miss Elementary America queens. She’ll also work locally with the Children’s Justice Center of East Hawaii.

Her prizes included $5,000, a Caribbean cruise, a modeling contract, a $500 American Girl shopping spree and much more.

