‘A very sad, emotional day’: Pali Lanes, a Kailua landmark, to close for good

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After six decades, Tuesday will be the last day Pali Lanes will be in business.

It’s been a years-long effort to save the Kailua bowling alley after many hardships. It faced closure three years ago, but Alexander and Baldwin halted redevelopment plans after the community rallied to save the business.

But the pandemic cut its revenue by 70%, forcing the business to close for good.

“It’s a very sad, emotional day, gonna be the last day we open our doors and close it, so it’s very sad for me, my employees, everybody that works here and the community,” said Christian Arakawa, president of Save Pali Lanes.

Pali Lanes opened 60 years on Hekili Street.

Daniel Sylva and Arthur Machado, owners of Pali Lanes, said they greatly appreciate the community’s loyal support over its years in operation.

“I’m hoping for a miracle that someone would pick it up and open up the Pali Lanes hopefully within the next few months,” Machado said, adding that this past month has been the busiest yet and that the community support is evident.

While the closure of the bowling alley will be felt by the Kailua community and beyond, Alexander & Baldwin said it is committed to exploring ways to preserve the Pali Lanes building and finding uses that appeal to residents and surrounding local businesses.

Doors will open for the last time at 2 p.m. and close for good at midnight.

