Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

‘A very sad, emotional day’: Pali Lanes, a Kailua landmark, to close for good

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:12 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After six decades, Tuesday will be the last day Pali Lanes will be in business.

It’s been a years-long effort to save the Kailua bowling alley after many hardships. It faced closure three years ago, but Alexander and Baldwin halted redevelopment plans after the community rallied to save the business.

But the pandemic cut its revenue by 70%, forcing the business to close for good.

“It’s a very sad, emotional day, gonna be the last day we open our doors and close it, so it’s very sad for me, my employees, everybody that works here and the community,” said Christian Arakawa, president of Save Pali Lanes.

Pali Lanes opened 60 years on Hekili Street.

Daniel Sylva and Arthur Machado, owners of Pali Lanes, said they greatly appreciate the community’s loyal support over its years in operation.

“I’m hoping for a miracle that someone would pick it up and open up the Pali Lanes hopefully within the next few months,” Machado said, adding that this past month has been the busiest yet and that the community support is evident.

While the closure of the bowling alley will be felt by the Kailua community and beyond, Alexander & Baldwin said it is committed to exploring ways to preserve the Pali Lanes building and finding uses that appeal to residents and surrounding local businesses.

Doors will open for the last time at 2 p.m. and close for good at midnight.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones of 19-year-old Triston Billimon held a candlelight vigil near the Likelike off-ramp...
Family of man fatally shot in Kalihi: Suspect was ‘looking for trouble’
The 3 officers walk into court Friday morning through a crowd of HPD supporters.
Sister of teen killed by officers makes threats that could lead to more legal trouble
Roughly 30 police vehicles were on scene on Laukahi Street on Sunday night.
Portion of Laukahi St. in Waialae Iki cleared after heavy police presence in area
HPD Officer Arthur Freedle was acquitted of manslaughter in 1981
Attorney for HPD officer acquitted in 1980s says prosecutors in Sykap case face ‘high bar’
Clarence Hookano Jr. of Waiehu was arrested by Maui police last week.
Maui restaurateur arrested for alleged drug crimes

Latest News

About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
‘A very sad, emotional day’: Pali Lanes, a landmark in Kailua, to close after 60 years
Hanalei, Kauai
Kauai considers charging tourists to park at crowded beaches
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (June 29, 2021)