USA Swim given unique opportunity to train in Hawaii ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The USA Swim team announced last week that Hawaii will be their last stop on the road to Tokyo, holding their final training camp in the islands before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The entire 53-member roster arrived in Honolulu over the weekend with their first practice taking place on Monday — the team did not release where the team would be training.

USA Swim made the move to the 808 to get as close as they could to Tokyo without leaving the United States, says National team managing director Lindsay Mintenko.

“We’re so excited to be here in Hawaii, really looking forward to training here, working hard, getting the job done to get us ready for Tokyo, thrilled with how lovely the people have been.” Mintenko told Hawaii News Now Sports Reporter Kyle Chinen. “They can use their cell phones and watch american TV, things like that and have familiar food, but also be close enough to Japan that we’re getting closer to the time zone, it’s a big time zone change for us coming from the states.”

The unique opportunity to get closer to Japan was a no brainer for Mintenko and her team, but for the swimmers it’s not a vacation — it’s a business trip.

“Its been a long five years getting ready for the Olympics, so all of us have learned a lot over this past year.” Mintenko said. “We have very professional athletes who aren’t going to get caught up in the hub-bub of being in Hawaii and are here to do a job.”

Team USA will spend the next three weeks on island before departing for the Opening Ceremonies, with team hotel and training locations kept confidential.

“Very fortunate to work with some lovely partners on the islands and like I said earlier the people have been lovely.” Mintenko said. “They’re really supportive of us and are really here willing to help and we feel very blessed that were here.”

The Opening Ceremonies for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are set for July 23rd on KHNL.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.