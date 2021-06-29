Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Spot marine debris in the islands? There’s now a hotline you can call.

Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii recently activated a telephone hotline for people to call in...
Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii recently activated a telephone hotline for people to call in sightings of ghost nets and other marine debris. The non-profit used to rely on social media and word-of-mouth reports.(Courtesy: Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii)
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:12 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s location in the middle off the Pacific Ocean makes it a magnet for drawing large lost or abandoned fishing nets that wash up on our shores.

“It’s the direction that the beach is facing and currents and winds that are coming from that direction that just bring it right to us. We’re the only land mass for thousands and thousands of miles,” said Rafael Bergstrom, executive director of Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii.

The non-profit just added a rapid response marine debris hotline so it can respond much quicker to reports of marine debris.

“They can report exactly where the net is, how big it is, approximately how many people it will take to remove it, and just some more logistics on helping our team get out there and remove them as soon as possible,” said Rachel Roehl, Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii’s operations manager.

Ghost nets can weigh thousands of pounds, destroy reefs and entangle monk seals, turtles and whales. Sustainable Coastlines used to rely on social media and word-of-mouth to learn about net sightings.

The hotline will enable it to rapidly dispatch volunteers to a sight to collect the net before it washes back out to sea.

“As an organization that protects our coastlines, this is a huge opportunity for us to take action in real time,” Bergstrom said.

Roehl added: “Some of these ghost nets are so big they require tools and large groups of people to remove.”

The hotline can also be used to report ghost net sightings on the Big Island, Kauai and Maui. Sustainable Coastlines relays the information to its partner organizations.

“Now is the opportunity where if you see something on the beach you can call us and we’re able to respond,” Bergstrom said.

To report a ghost net to the hotline, call (833) 432-6387. That’s (833) 4DA-NETS.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3 officers walk into court Friday morning through a crowd of HPD supporters.
Sister of teen killed by officers makes threats that could lead to more legal trouble
Loved ones of 19-year-old Triston Billimon held a candlelight vigil near the Likelike off-ramp...
Family of man fatally shot in Kalihi: Suspect was ‘looking for trouble’
Roughly 30 police vehicles were on scene on Laukahi Street on Sunday night.
Portion of Laukahi St. in Waialae Iki cleared after heavy police presence in area
Vaccine Image / Generic
With vaccination rate at just over 57%, Hawaii sees 51 new COVID cases
China Walls (FILE)
Woman seriously injured after being dragged across China Walls

Latest News

Greg Noll was a surfing pioneer who chased big waves around Hawaii and the world.
Greg Noll, legendary big wave rider, board maker, dies at 84
Terry Hunter reviews LUCA
Terry Hunter reviews LUCA
Boaters say the 24-hour Keehi boat ramp remains the better option if the necessary repairs are...
Boat ramp at Keehi Harbor raises safety concerns among sailors
Greg Noll
Greg Noll, legendary big wave rider, board maker, dies at 84