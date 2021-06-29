Police seek driver in Maui hit-and-run that nearly killed a woman

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 52-year-old Kula woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday night.

Police said the woman was walking on the side of Haleakala Highway when she was struck around 8 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle that hit her was turning onto Makani Road from Haleakala Highway, and veered into the grassy shoulder, hitting the pedestrian.

That driver fled the scene without rendering aid. The woman was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Details on the make and model of the vehicle were unknown as police only said the vehicle involved may have damage to the front passenger side or headlight area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to call police at 808-244-6364.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.