Medical examiner identifies woman killed in kayak incident off Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman who died after a kayaking incident in waters off Ewa has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s office.

The victim was named as 36-year-old Eunhee Lee of Ewa.

Rescue officials said she was in a kayak with her son and husband when it capsized about 500 yards offshore between Oneʻula (Hau Bush) Beach and White Plains Beach.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Both the woman’s husband and her son were able to make it back to shore safely.

Around 1 p.m., she was found by rescuers on a reef, brought to shore and CPR was initiated. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Rescuers said she was not wearing a floatation device.

