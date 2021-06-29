Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Medical examiner identifies woman killed in kayak incident off Oahu

Honolulu Medical Examiner
Honolulu Medical Examiner(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:58 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman who died after a kayaking incident in waters off Ewa has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s office.

The victim was named as 36-year-old Eunhee Lee of Ewa.

Rescue officials said she was in a kayak with her son and husband when it capsized about 500 yards offshore between Oneʻula (Hau Bush) Beach and White Plains Beach.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Both the woman’s husband and her son were able to make it back to shore safely.

Around 1 p.m., she was found by rescuers on a reef, brought to shore and CPR was initiated. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Rescuers said she was not wearing a floatation device.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones of 19-year-old Triston Billimon held a candlelight vigil near the Likelike off-ramp...
Family of man fatally shot in Kalihi: Suspect was ‘looking for trouble’
The 3 officers walk into court Friday morning through a crowd of HPD supporters.
Sister of teen killed by officers makes threats that could lead to more legal trouble
HPD Officer Arthur Freedle was acquitted of manslaughter in 1981
Attorney for Honolulu police officer acquitted in 1980s says prosecutors in Sykap case face ‘high bar’
Roughly 30 police vehicles were on scene on Laukahi Street on Sunday night.
Portion of Laukahi St. in Waialae Iki cleared after heavy police presence in area
Clarence Hookano Jr. of Waiehu was arrested by Maui police last week.
Maui restaurateur arrested for alleged drug crimes

Latest News

Visitors pack beaches in Waikiki.
Watch ‘This is Now’: Can the state reset its stressed out tourism industry?
File photo of a testing lab in Hawaii.
Hawaii reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
This is Now (June 29, 2021)
Can the state reset its stressed out tourism industry after the pandemic?
Can the state reset its stressed out tourism industry after the pandemic?